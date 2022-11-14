 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JTEKT India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.68 crore, up 48.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:

Net Sales at Rs 579.68 crore in September 2022 up 48.36% from Rs. 390.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.73 crore in September 2022 up 234.76% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.88 crore in September 2022 up 90.49% from Rs. 29.86 crore in September 2021.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

JTEKT India shares closed at 105.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.37% over the last 12 months.

JTEKT India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 579.68 479.00 390.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 579.68 479.00 390.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 424.97 351.89 275.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.19 6.62 7.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.92 -8.45 -0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.33 50.78 47.84
Depreciation 16.40 15.78 17.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.77 43.15 34.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.93 19.24 8.92
Other Income 6.55 2.57 3.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.48 21.80 12.79
Interest 1.24 1.21 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.24 20.59 11.92
Exceptional Items -- -3.26 --
P/L Before Tax 39.24 17.33 11.92
Tax 9.51 4.56 3.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.73 12.77 8.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.73 12.77 8.88
Equity Share Capital 24.45 24.45 24.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 0.52 0.36
Diluted EPS 1.22 0.52 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 0.52 0.36
Diluted EPS 1.22 0.52 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm