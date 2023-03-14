JTEKT India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.38 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.38 crore in December 2022 up 14.15% from Rs. 418.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.61% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.15 crore in December 2022 up 4.72% from Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021.