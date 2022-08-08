 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JTEKT India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.73 crore, up 46.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:

Net Sales at Rs 471.73 crore in June 2022 up 46.97% from Rs. 320.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022 up 1268.19% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.71 crore in June 2022 up 112.28% from Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2021.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

JTEKT India shares closed at 84.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -27.77% over the last 12 months.

JTEKT India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 471.73 470.02 320.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 471.73 470.02 320.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 341.04 332.79 224.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.03 0.19 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.09 2.30 -4.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.54 50.14 50.07
Depreciation 17.12 16.68 18.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.28 42.53 32.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.88 25.38 -0.59
Other Income 2.71 2.37 2.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.59 27.75 1.50
Interest 1.21 1.20 0.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.38 26.55 0.69
Exceptional Items -3.26 -5.24 -1.54
P/L Before Tax 21.12 21.31 -0.85
Tax 5.56 5.82 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.56 15.49 -0.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.56 15.49 -0.79
Minority Interest -1.42 -1.37 -0.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.14 14.12 -1.21
Equity Share Capital 24.45 24.45 24.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.58 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.58 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.58 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.58 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
