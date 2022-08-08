JTEKT India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.73 crore, up 46.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.73 crore in June 2022 up 46.97% from Rs. 320.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022 up 1268.19% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.71 crore in June 2022 up 112.28% from Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2021.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

JTEKT India shares closed at 84.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -27.77% over the last 12 months.