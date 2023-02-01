 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore, up 53.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore in December 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 16.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.45 crore in December 2022 up 65.6% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2022 up 65.93% from Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2021.

JSW Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.02 337.49 16.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.02 337.49 16.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.75 0.63 1.37
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.54 1.50 0.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.74 335.36 14.91
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.74 335.36 14.91
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.74 335.36 14.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.74 335.36 14.91
Tax 6.28 84.70 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.45 250.66 11.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.45 250.66 11.14
Equity Share Capital 11.10 11.10 11.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.63 225.84 9.81
Diluted EPS 16.63 225.83 9.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.63 225.84 9.81
Diluted EPS 16.63 225.83 9.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited