Josts Engineers Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.43 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.38% from Rs. 34.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 14.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 2.49% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.