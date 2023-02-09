 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Josts Engineers Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.43 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Josts Engineers Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.38% from Rs. 34.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 14.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 2.49% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

Josts Engineers Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.43 37.45 34.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.43 37.45 34.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.01 15.44 11.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.52 7.41 6.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.86 -0.46 1.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.78 6.34 6.69
Depreciation 0.85 0.76 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.30 5.55 4.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.83 2.42 2.83
Other Income 0.03 -- 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.86 2.42 2.94
Interest 0.51 0.43 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.35 1.99 2.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.35 1.99 2.56
Tax 0.08 0.65 0.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.27 1.33 1.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.27 1.33 1.89
Minority Interest -0.12 -0.11 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.15 1.22 1.88
Equity Share Capital 0.93 0.93 0.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.00 6.53 10.09
Diluted EPS 12.00 6.53 10.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.00 6.53 10.09
Diluted EPS 12.00 6.53 10.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
