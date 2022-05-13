 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JMC Projects Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,604.75 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,604.75 crore in March 2022 up 15.27% from Rs. 1,392.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.47 crore in March 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.53 crore in March 2022 up 1.7% from Rs. 181.44 crore in March 2021.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in March 2021.

JMC Projects shares closed at 74.20 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.59% returns over the last 6 months and -24.29% over the last 12 months.

JMC Projects (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,604.75 1,390.94 1,392.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,604.75 1,390.94 1,392.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 801.94 682.73 676.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 109.26 111.83 101.22
Depreciation 52.87 53.73 48.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 532.00 487.86 443.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.68 54.79 122.52
Other Income 22.98 11.63 10.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.66 66.42 133.44
Interest 64.68 63.98 61.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.98 2.44 71.57
Exceptional Items -- -39.77 --
P/L Before Tax 66.98 -37.33 71.57
Tax 8.50 -10.17 20.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.48 -27.16 51.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.48 -27.16 51.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -1.49 -10.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.47 -28.65 41.44
Equity Share Capital 33.58 33.58 33.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.48 -1.71 2.47
Diluted EPS 3.48 -1.71 2.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.48 -1.71 2.47
Diluted EPS 3.48 -1.71 2.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:41 am
