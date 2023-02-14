 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JM Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore, down 41.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore in December 2022 down 41.41% from Rs. 154.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.93 crore in December 2022 up 69.98% from Rs. 71.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.13 crore in December 2022 up 39.62% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 90.43 66.08 154.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 90.43 66.08 154.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.79 20.64 27.59
Depreciation 2.52 2.48 2.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 2.55 0.32
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.48 8.14 29.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.64 32.27 94.41
Other Income 90.97 61.60 2.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.61 93.87 96.46
Interest 1.46 1.61 1.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.15 92.26 94.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.15 92.26 94.80
Tax 12.22 7.85 23.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.93 84.41 71.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.93 84.41 71.73
Equity Share Capital 95.48 95.48 95.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 0.88 0.75
Diluted EPS 1.28 0.88 0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 0.88 0.75
Diluted EPS 1.28 0.88 0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
