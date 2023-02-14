JM Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore, down 41.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore in December 2022 down 41.41% from Rs. 154.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.93 crore in December 2022 up 69.98% from Rs. 71.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.13 crore in December 2022 up 39.62% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.