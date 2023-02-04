 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,480.24 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,480.24 crore in December 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 2,123.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.71 crore in December 2022 down 7.25% from Rs. 57.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.70 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 200.94 crore in December 2021.

JK Tyre and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,480.24 2,411.29 2,123.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,480.24 2,411.29 2,123.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,424.31 1,469.78 1,350.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 341.32 234.92 130.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.15 39.43 -34.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 180.45 168.12 156.05
Depreciation 60.11 58.68 60.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 357.65 325.06 326.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.55 115.30 133.88
Other Income 8.04 6.79 6.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.59 122.09 140.37
Interest 71.17 59.15 56.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.42 62.94 83.88
Exceptional Items -1.96 -14.96 0.27
P/L Before Tax 84.46 47.98 84.15
Tax 30.75 11.91 26.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.71 36.07 57.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.71 36.07 57.91
Equity Share Capital 49.25 49.25 49.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 1.46 2.35
Diluted EPS 2.18 1.46 2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 1.46 2.35
Diluted EPS 2.18 1.46 2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited