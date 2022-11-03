 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Paper Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,644.10 crore, up 74.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,644.10 crore in September 2022 up 74.09% from Rs. 944.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.23 crore in September 2022 up 173.87% from Rs. 118.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 587.13 crore in September 2022 up 130.21% from Rs. 255.04 crore in September 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 19.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in September 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 410.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and 82.17% over the last 12 months.

JK Paper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,644.10 1,430.23 944.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,644.10 1,430.23 944.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 668.21 584.34 365.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.57 9.53 31.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.92 24.35 38.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.55 110.57 91.18
Depreciation 66.61 65.14 45.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 287.22 278.31 197.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 472.86 357.99 174.66
Other Income 47.66 34.96 35.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 520.52 392.95 210.03
Interest 36.16 29.15 37.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 484.36 363.80 172.61
Exceptional Items -33.64 -- --
P/L Before Tax 450.72 363.80 172.61
Tax 123.79 99.57 54.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 326.93 264.23 118.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 326.93 264.23 118.38
Minority Interest -2.70 -2.25 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 324.23 261.98 118.39
Equity Share Capital 169.40 169.40 169.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.14 15.46 6.99
Diluted EPS 19.14 15.46 6.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.14 15.46 6.99
Diluted EPS 19.14 15.46 6.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
