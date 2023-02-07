JK Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,643.06 crore, up 60.51% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,643.06 1,644.10 1,023.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,643.06 1,644.10 1,023.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 724.69 668.21 406.85 Purchase of Traded Goods 27.96 34.57 25.16 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.34 -2.92 10.64 Power & Fuel 170.88 -- -- Employees Cost 117.37 117.55 102.62 Depreciation 69.50 66.61 44.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 77.01 287.22 227.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 495.99 472.86 206.63 Other Income 49.00 47.66 32.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 544.99 520.52 239.42 Interest 94.06 36.16 29.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 450.93 484.36 209.99 Exceptional Items -- -33.64 -- P/L Before Tax 450.93 450.72 209.99 Tax 117.39 123.79 58.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 333.54 326.93 151.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 333.54 326.93 151.05 Minority Interest -4.22 -2.70 -0.84 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 329.32 324.23 150.21 Equity Share Capital 169.40 169.40 169.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.44 19.14 8.87 Diluted EPS 19.44 19.14 8.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.44 19.14 8.87 Diluted EPS 19.44 19.14 8.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited