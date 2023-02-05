 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JK Agri Genetic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore, down 44.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore in December 2022 down 44.41% from Rs. 40.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2022 down 119.76% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2022 down 190.96% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.

JK Agri Genetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.64 15.65 40.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.64 15.65 40.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.01 18.51 20.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.40 -6.23 1.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.42 9.55 9.60
Depreciation 0.51 0.75 0.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.28 13.78 13.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.19 -20.71 -5.16
Other Income 0.73 0.58 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.45 -20.13 -4.60
Interest 2.03 1.62 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.48 -21.75 -6.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.48 -21.75 -6.06
Tax -3.91 -5.98 -1.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.57 -15.77 -4.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.57 -15.77 -4.36
Equity Share Capital 4.64 4.64 4.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.64 -34.01 -9.39
Diluted EPS -20.64 -34.01 -9.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.64 -34.01 -9.39
Diluted EPS -20.64 -34.01 -9.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited