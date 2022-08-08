 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Worldwid Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.87 crore, up 29.02% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

Net Sales at Rs 669.87 crore in June 2022 up 29.02% from Rs. 519.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.69 crore in June 2022 up 130.83% from Rs. 17.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.28 crore in June 2022 up 73.92% from Rs. 41.56 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2021.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 206.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.36% returns over the last 6 months and 199.78% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Worldwide
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 669.87 757.86 519.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 669.87 757.86 519.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 509.61 476.65 454.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 27.04 26.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -60.08 35.83 -81.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.34 3.78 2.76
Depreciation 6.58 7.13 7.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 146.51 149.42 76.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.44 58.01 33.44
Other Income 2.25 1.24 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.70 59.24 34.45
Interest 11.06 12.61 11.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.63 46.64 23.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.63 46.64 23.42
Tax 13.95 11.61 5.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.69 35.02 17.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.69 35.02 17.63
Equity Share Capital 20.05 20.05 20.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 2.20 0.88
Diluted EPS 2.03 2.20 0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 2.20 0.88
Diluted EPS 2.03 2.20 0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Worldwid #Jindal Worldwide #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.