Jindal Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore in December 2022 up 23.57% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 up 144.53% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 42.27% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.58 7.94 10.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.58 7.94 10.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.19 1.77 2.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.85 1.80 1.51
Depreciation 1.11 1.21 1.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.23 3.41 3.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.20 -0.25 1.74
Other Income 0.20 0.30 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.40 0.05 1.94
Interest 1.31 1.32 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.09 -1.27 0.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.09 -1.27 0.77
Tax -0.51 -0.02 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.60 -1.25 1.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.60 -1.25 1.06
Equity Share Capital 7.00 7.00 6.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 -1.78 1.60
Diluted EPS 3.71 -1.78 1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 -1.78 1.60
Diluted EPS 3.71 -1.78 1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited