Jindal Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore in December 2022 up 23.57% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 up 144.53% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 42.27% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.