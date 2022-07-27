 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal (Hisar) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,071.03 crore, up 22.24% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,071.03 crore in June 2022 up 22.24% from Rs. 2,512.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.64 crore in June 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 239.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 339.83 crore in June 2022 down 16.94% from Rs. 409.16 crore in June 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in June 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 229.05 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.60% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,071.03 3,801.64 2,512.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,071.03 3,801.64 2,512.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,339.06 2,499.62 1,822.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 116.53 9.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -304.11 -46.66 -266.88
Power & Fuel 269.41 252.74 --
Employees Cost 55.02 49.93 46.82
Depreciation 49.44 55.15 58.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 395.79 392.94 518.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.42 481.39 323.98
Other Income 23.97 30.63 27.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 290.39 512.02 351.13
Interest 29.48 30.73 30.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 260.91 481.29 321.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 260.91 481.29 321.06
Tax 66.27 124.24 81.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 194.64 357.05 239.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 194.64 357.05 239.62
Equity Share Capital 47.19 47.19 47.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.25 15.13 10.16
Diluted EPS 8.25 15.13 10.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.25 15.13 10.16
Diluted EPS 8.25 15.13 10.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
