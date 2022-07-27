 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,453.96 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,453.96 crore in June 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 2,776.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 307.76 crore in June 2022 down 14.05% from Rs. 358.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.44 crore in June 2022 down 33% from Rs. 545.47 crore in June 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.18 in June 2021.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 229.05 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.60% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,453.96 4,318.37 2,776.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,453.96 4,318.37 2,776.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,624.21 2,839.30 1,981.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.31 162.91 30.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -317.27 -38.63 -258.79
Power & Fuel 271.95 255.22 --
Employees Cost 69.08 62.74 60.52
Depreciation 55.32 61.03 64.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 440.25 432.02 445.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.11 543.78 453.29
Other Income 28.01 32.02 28.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 310.12 575.80 481.39
Interest 32.97 38.70 33.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 277.15 537.10 448.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 277.15 537.10 448.19
Tax 72.29 136.02 89.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 204.86 401.08 358.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 204.86 401.08 358.88
Minority Interest -0.44 -1.43 -0.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates 103.34 173.62 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 307.76 573.27 358.06
Equity Share Capital 47.19 47.19 47.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.04 24.30 15.18
Diluted EPS 13.04 24.30 15.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.04 24.30 15.18
Diluted EPS 13.04 24.30 15.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
