JIM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

Mar 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyot International Marketing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 130.05% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 67.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Jyot International Marketing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.82 0.77 0.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.82 0.77 0.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.27 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.58 0.49 0.41
Other Income 0.20 0.17 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 0.66 0.46
Interest 0.75 0.77 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.11 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 -0.11 -0.07
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 -0.11 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 -0.11 -0.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.02 -0.11 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 3.12 3.12 3.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.35 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.07 -- -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.35 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.07 -- -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited