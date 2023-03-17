JIM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 130.05% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 67.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.