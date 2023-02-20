 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JHS Svendgaard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, up 9.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in December 2022 up 9.88% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 487.92% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 110.53% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.26 20.85 19.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.26 20.85 19.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.51 15.74 12.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.02 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.84 -0.78 0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.54 2.37 2.64
Depreciation 1.41 1.44 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.01 5.46 3.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.06 -3.41 -1.64
Other Income 1.41 2.89 2.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.65 -0.52 0.78
Interest 0.12 0.08 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.77 -0.60 0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.77 -0.60 0.64
Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.79 -0.59 0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.79 -0.59 0.46
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 64.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.09 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.09 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.09 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.09 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited