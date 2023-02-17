JHS Svendgaard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore in December 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 675.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 110.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 17.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.73% returns over the last 6 months and -31.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.45
|24.05
|20.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.45
|24.05
|20.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.51
|15.74
|12.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.96
|0.96
|1.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.76
|-0.78
|1.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.36
|4.03
|3.04
|Depreciation
|1.71
|1.74
|1.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.69
|6.59
|3.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.55
|-4.23
|-2.85
|Other Income
|1.67
|3.44
|2.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-0.79
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.25
|0.19
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.12
|-0.98
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.12
|-0.98
|-0.38
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.57
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.08
|-0.41
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.08
|-0.41
|-0.02
|Minority Interest
|0.55
|0.19
|0.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.53
|-0.22
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|64.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.03
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
