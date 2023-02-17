 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JHS Svendgaard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore in December 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 675.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 110.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.45 24.05 20.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.45 24.05 20.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.51 15.74 12.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.96 0.96 1.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.76 -0.78 1.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.36 4.03 3.04
Depreciation 1.71 1.74 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.69 6.59 3.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.55 -4.23 -2.85
Other Income 1.67 3.44 2.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.88 -0.79 -0.11
Interest 0.25 0.19 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.12 -0.98 -0.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.12 -0.98 -0.38
Tax -0.04 -0.57 -0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.08 -0.41 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.08 -0.41 -0.02
Minority Interest 0.55 0.19 0.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.53 -0.22 0.27
Equity Share Capital 64.90 64.90 64.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.03 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.03 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.03 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.03 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited