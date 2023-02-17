JHS Svendgaard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore in December 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 675.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 110.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.