Jefferies predicts 13% stock drop for Indigo, assigns ‘underperform’ rating

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Brokerage firm Jefferies India has initiated an underperform rating on Interglobe Aviation Ltd, with a 13 percent cut in its target price to Rs 1,615 a share from the current market price.

indigo

IndiGo, which holds a dominant position in the rapidly expanding aviation market, is likely to face challenges in the medium term as new and existing players add capacity in the LCC (low-cost carrier) segment, according to brokerage firm Jefferies.

Jefferies says this is likely to result in profit headwinds, even though lower fuel prices may provide some relief in the near term. The brokerage has now an 'underperform' rating on the stock and has cut its target price on the stock to Rs 1,615, down 13 percent from the current market price.

With significant aircraft orders within the industry, there is limited scope for missing out on traffic growth. Additionally, the overhang of a stake sale by a co-promoter is an added concern, Jefferies said.

IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, who holds a 37 percent stake in the company, including affiliates, had announced his intention to leave the board and gradually divest his holdings over a period of five years starting in 2022.