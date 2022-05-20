JBF Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 745.72 crore, down 4.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBF Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 745.72 crore in March 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 777.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,098.27 crore in March 2022 down 4167.67% from Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.45 crore in March 2022 down 44.39% from Rs. 106.90 crore in March 2021.
JBF Industries shares closed at 14.80 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.07% returns over the last 6 months and -22.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|JBF Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|745.72
|859.50
|777.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|745.72
|859.50
|777.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|436.59
|634.94
|651.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.87
|--
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|90.77
|4.29
|-116.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.95
|24.11
|22.61
|Depreciation
|20.61
|22.02
|21.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.37
|125.54
|113.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.56
|48.60
|84.68
|Other Income
|5.28
|10.76
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.84
|59.36
|85.35
|Interest
|59.48
|63.16
|55.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.64
|-3.80
|30.07
|Exceptional Items
|-1,077.47
|-2.92
|-2.67
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,098.11
|-6.72
|27.40
|Tax
|0.16
|0.02
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,098.27
|-6.74
|27.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,098.27
|-6.74
|27.00
|Equity Share Capital
|81.87
|81.87
|81.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-134.15
|-0.82
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|-134.15
|-0.82
|3.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-134.15
|-0.82
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|-134.15
|-0.82
|3.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited