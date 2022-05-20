 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JBF Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 745.72 crore, down 4.11% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBF Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 745.72 crore in March 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 777.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,098.27 crore in March 2022 down 4167.67% from Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.45 crore in March 2022 down 44.39% from Rs. 106.90 crore in March 2021.

JBF Industries shares closed at 14.80 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.07% returns over the last 6 months and -22.92% over the last 12 months.

JBF Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 745.72 859.50 777.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 745.72 859.50 777.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 436.59 634.94 651.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.87 -- 0.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 90.77 4.29 -116.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.95 24.11 22.61
Depreciation 20.61 22.02 21.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.37 125.54 113.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.56 48.60 84.68
Other Income 5.28 10.76 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.84 59.36 85.35
Interest 59.48 63.16 55.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.64 -3.80 30.07
Exceptional Items -1,077.47 -2.92 -2.67
P/L Before Tax -1,098.11 -6.72 27.40
Tax 0.16 0.02 0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,098.27 -6.74 27.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,098.27 -6.74 27.00
Equity Share Capital 81.87 81.87 81.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -134.15 -0.82 3.30
Diluted EPS -134.15 -0.82 3.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -134.15 -0.82 3.30
Diluted EPS -134.15 -0.82 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JBF Industries #Results #Textiles - Manmade
first published: May 20, 2022 11:22 am
