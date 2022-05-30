Jaysynth Dyestu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.42 crore, up 9.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.42 crore in March 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 37.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 276.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022 up 164.65% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021.

Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2021.

Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 71.35 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)