Jaysynth Dyestu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 74.02% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 64.57% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.