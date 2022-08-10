 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayaswal Neco Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,527.12 crore, up 9.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,527.12 crore in June 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 1,394.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.24 crore in June 2022 down 82.7% from Rs. 134.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.17 crore in June 2022 down 52.67% from Rs. 446.12 crore in June 2021.

Jayaswal Neco EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2021.

Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 24.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.59% returns over the last 6 months and 7.33% over the last 12 months.

Jayaswal Neco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,527.12 1,591.97 1,394.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,527.12 1,591.97 1,394.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 903.00 752.80 541.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.59 35.02 28.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -159.76 27.27 -33.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.43 61.70 56.77
Depreciation 65.23 59.68 66.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 482.20 424.79 367.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.43 230.71 366.54
Other Income 3.51 0.25 12.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.94 230.96 379.52
Interest 113.47 -272.72 245.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.47 503.68 134.19
Exceptional Items -- 1,713.40 --
P/L Before Tax 32.47 2,217.08 134.19
Tax 9.23 64.12 -0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.24 2,152.96 134.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.24 2,152.96 134.36
Equity Share Capital 970.99 970.99 638.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 22.17 2.10
Diluted EPS 0.24 22.17 2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 22.17 2.10
Diluted EPS 0.24 22.17 2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
