Jamna Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 560.48 crore, up 28.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 560.48 crore in December 2022 up 28.27% from Rs. 436.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.54 crore in December 2022 up 3.65% from Rs. 34.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 54.96 crore in December 2021.
Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.
|Jamna Auto shares closed at 104.80 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.07% returns over the last 6 months and -2.78% over the last 12 months.
|Jamna Auto Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|560.48
|530.68
|436.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|560.48
|530.68
|436.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|363.35
|430.51
|312.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.80
|2.75
|2.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.87
|-70.88
|-24.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.88
|33.59
|30.70
|Depreciation
|9.33
|9.55
|8.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.87
|82.31
|61.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.37
|42.85
|46.11
|Other Income
|0.70
|6.54
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.06
|49.39
|46.56
|Interest
|0.00
|0.06
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.06
|49.33
|46.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.06
|49.33
|46.22
|Tax
|12.52
|12.90
|11.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|35.54
|36.44
|34.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|35.54
|36.44
|34.29
|Equity Share Capital
|39.85
|39.85
|39.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|0.91
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.89
|0.91
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|0.91
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.89
|0.91
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited