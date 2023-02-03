 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamna Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 560.48 crore, up 28.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 560.48 crore in December 2022 up 28.27% from Rs. 436.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.54 crore in December 2022 up 3.65% from Rs. 34.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 54.96 crore in December 2021.
Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021. Jamna Auto shares closed at 104.80 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.07% returns over the last 6 months and -2.78% over the last 12 months.
Jamna Auto Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations560.48530.68436.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations560.48530.68436.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials363.35430.51312.48
Purchase of Traded Goods1.802.752.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.87-70.88-24.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.8833.5930.70
Depreciation9.339.558.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses94.8782.3161.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3742.8546.11
Other Income0.706.540.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0649.3946.56
Interest0.000.060.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.0649.3346.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax48.0649.3346.22
Tax12.5212.9011.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.5436.4434.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.5436.4434.29
Equity Share Capital39.8539.8539.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.890.910.86
Diluted EPS0.890.910.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.890.910.86
Diluted EPS0.890.910.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 3, 2023 04:22 pm