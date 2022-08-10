Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,820.37 crore, up 98.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,820.37 crore in June 2022 up 98.95% from Rs. 914.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.96 crore in June 2022 up 5475.12% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 637.23 crore in June 2022 up 138.08% from Rs. 267.65 crore in June 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 8.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and 68.75% over the last 12 months.