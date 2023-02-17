 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore, down 14.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 1,401.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.97 crore in December 2022 down 304.03% from Rs. 106.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2022 down 96.44% from Rs. 415.91 crore in December 2021.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,201.05 1,385.37 1,401.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,201.05 1,385.37 1,401.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,374.92 1,059.91 944.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 134.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -244.99 15.10 -98.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.08 32.81 27.90
Depreciation 117.14 116.84 121.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.23 21.75 28.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -107.33 138.96 243.22
Other Income 5.01 115.96 51.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -102.32 254.92 294.62
Interest 135.33 137.96 136.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -237.65 116.96 158.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -237.65 116.96 158.42
Tax -19.68 41.54 51.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -217.97 75.42 106.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -217.97 75.42 106.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -217.97 75.42 106.83
Equity Share Capital 6,853.46 6,853.46 6,853.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 0.07 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.21 0.07 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 0.07 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.21 0.07 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited