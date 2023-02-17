Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore, down 14.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 1,401.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.97 crore in December 2022 down 304.03% from Rs. 106.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2022 down 96.44% from Rs. 415.91 crore in December 2021.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 6.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,201.05
|1,385.37
|1,401.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,201.05
|1,385.37
|1,401.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,374.92
|1,059.91
|944.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|134.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-244.99
|15.10
|-98.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.08
|32.81
|27.90
|Depreciation
|117.14
|116.84
|121.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.23
|21.75
|28.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-107.33
|138.96
|243.22
|Other Income
|5.01
|115.96
|51.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-102.32
|254.92
|294.62
|Interest
|135.33
|137.96
|136.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-237.65
|116.96
|158.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-237.65
|116.96
|158.42
|Tax
|-19.68
|41.54
|51.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-217.97
|75.42
|106.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-217.97
|75.42
|106.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-217.97
|75.42
|106.83
|Equity Share Capital
|6,853.46
|6,853.46
|6,853.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.07
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.07
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.07
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.07
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited