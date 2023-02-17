Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore, down 14.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 1,401.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.97 crore in December 2022 down 304.03% from Rs. 106.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2022 down 96.44% from Rs. 415.91 crore in December 2021.