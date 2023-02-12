Jain Irrigation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.91 crore, up 52.54% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 982.91 602.81 644.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 982.91 602.81 644.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 600.71 322.49 396.98 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.71 12.96 -21.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 77.93 66.82 64.48 Depreciation 37.44 37.44 37.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 154.37 118.83 140.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.75 44.27 26.87 Other Income 10.35 20.91 21.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.10 65.18 48.07 Interest 81.96 76.36 118.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.14 -11.18 -70.25 Exceptional Items -1.04 -4.59 -21.46 P/L Before Tax 35.10 -15.77 -91.71 Tax 12.58 -3.44 -36.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.52 -12.33 -55.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.52 -12.33 -55.58 Equity Share Capital 124.79 124.79 103.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.37 -0.20 -1.08 Diluted EPS 0.37 -0.20 -1.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.37 -0.20 -1.08 Diluted EPS 0.37 -0.20 -1.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited