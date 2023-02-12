Jain Irrigation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.91 crore, up 52.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jain Irrigation Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 982.91 crore in December 2022 up 52.54% from Rs. 644.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2022 up 140.52% from Rs. 55.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.54 crore in December 2022 up 81.51% from Rs. 85.69 crore in December 2021.
Jain Irrigation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2021.
|Jain Irrigation shares closed at 28.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.94% returns over the last 6 months and -34.10% over the last 12 months.
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|982.91
|602.81
|644.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|982.91
|602.81
|644.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|600.71
|322.49
|396.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.71
|12.96
|-21.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.93
|66.82
|64.48
|Depreciation
|37.44
|37.44
|37.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|154.37
|118.83
|140.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|107.75
|44.27
|26.87
|Other Income
|10.35
|20.91
|21.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.10
|65.18
|48.07
|Interest
|81.96
|76.36
|118.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.14
|-11.18
|-70.25
|Exceptional Items
|-1.04
|-4.59
|-21.46
|P/L Before Tax
|35.10
|-15.77
|-91.71
|Tax
|12.58
|-3.44
|-36.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.52
|-12.33
|-55.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.52
|-12.33
|-55.58
|Equity Share Capital
|124.79
|124.79
|103.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.37
|-0.20
|-1.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.37
|-0.20
|-1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.37
|-0.20
|-1.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.37
|-0.20
|-1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited