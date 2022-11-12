Jain Irrigation Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,607.55 crore, down 2.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,607.55 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 1,644.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.70 crore in September 2022 down 185.04% from Rs. 106.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.09 crore in September 2022 down 11.14% from Rs. 174.54 crore in September 2021.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 36.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.19% returns over the last 6 months and -24.05% over the last 12 months.