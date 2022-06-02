 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jain Irrigation Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,083.61 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jain Irrigation Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,083.61 crore in March 2022 up 16.16% from Rs. 1,793.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.82 crore in March 2022 up 465.71% from Rs. 49.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.61 crore in March 2022 down 41.59% from Rs. 293.81 crore in March 2021.

Jain Irrigation EPS has increased to Rs. 5.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2021.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 38.95 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.14% returns over the last 6 months and 85.92% over the last 12 months.

Jain Irrigation Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,083.61 1,613.75 1,793.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,083.61 1,613.75 1,793.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,099.69 927.26 863.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 126.44 -34.18 173.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 197.43 213.67 182.01
Depreciation 85.31 83.50 80.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 489.71 398.77 406.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.03 24.73 88.00
Other Income 1.27 5.95 125.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.30 30.68 213.02
Interest 2.37 187.72 191.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.93 -157.04 21.21
Exceptional Items 317.31 31.46 --
P/L Before Tax 401.24 -125.58 21.21
Tax 122.18 -54.31 -41.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 279.06 -71.27 63.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -14.83
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 279.06 -71.27 48.28
Minority Interest -1.24 0.13 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.76 0.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 277.82 -71.90 49.11
Equity Share Capital 122.38 103.13 103.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.24 -1.39 0.95
Diluted EPS 5.09 -1.39 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.24 -1.38 0.95
Diluted EPS 5.09 -1.39 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jun 2, 2022
