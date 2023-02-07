J Kumar Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.39 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,062.39 1,012.78 965.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,062.39 1,012.78 965.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 691.29 673.84 625.83 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 80.34 80.64 70.28 Depreciation 38.66 37.33 36.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 139.17 112.64 131.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.93 108.32 101.74 Other Income 5.76 9.63 5.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.70 117.95 107.60 Interest 22.12 25.04 25.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.58 92.91 82.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 96.58 92.91 82.27 Tax 25.50 25.37 23.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.08 67.54 58.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.08 67.54 58.71 Equity Share Capital 37.83 37.83 37.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.39 8.93 7.76 Diluted EPS 9.39 8.93 7.76 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.39 8.93 7.76 Diluted EPS 9.39 8.93 7.76 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited