 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

J Kumar Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.39 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:Net Sales at Rs 1,062.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 965.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.08 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 58.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.36 crore in December 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 144.42 crore in December 2021.
J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.76 in December 2021. J Kumar Infra shares closed at 266.50 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and 52.90% over the last 12 months.
J Kumar Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,062.391,012.78965.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,062.391,012.78965.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials691.29673.84625.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost80.3480.6470.28
Depreciation38.6637.3336.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses139.17112.64131.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.93108.32101.74
Other Income5.769.635.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.70117.95107.60
Interest22.1225.0425.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.5892.9182.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax96.5892.9182.27
Tax25.5025.3723.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.0867.5458.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.0867.5458.71
Equity Share Capital37.8337.8337.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.398.937.76
Diluted EPS9.398.937.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.398.937.76
Diluted EPS9.398.937.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #J Kumar Infra #J Kumar Infraprojects #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:11 pm