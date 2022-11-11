ITD Cementation Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,034.65 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,034.65 crore in September 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 811.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.75 crore in September 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 14.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2022 up 32.8% from Rs. 54.03 crore in September 2021.

ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2021.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 111.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.37% returns over the last 6 months and 37.17% over the last 12 months.