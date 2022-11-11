 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITD Cementation Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,034.65 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,034.65 crore in September 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 811.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.75 crore in September 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 14.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2022 up 32.8% from Rs. 54.03 crore in September 2021.

ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2021.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 111.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.37% returns over the last 6 months and 37.17% over the last 12 months.

ITD Cementation India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,034.65 1,097.84 811.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,034.65 1,097.84 811.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 305.25 387.68 255.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 114.34 115.69 92.84
Depreciation 27.55 25.16 26.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 555.36 504.94 412.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.14 64.37 23.74
Other Income 12.06 8.54 3.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.20 72.91 27.35
Interest 39.21 34.73 35.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.00 38.17 -8.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.00 38.17 -8.55
Tax 9.99 11.00 -4.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.00 27.17 -4.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.00 27.17 -4.20
Minority Interest -0.25 -0.13 -0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates 25.00 3.02 19.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.75 30.06 14.88
Equity Share Capital 17.18 17.18 17.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 1.75 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.15 1.75 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 1.75 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.15 1.75 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am
