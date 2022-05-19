 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ITC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,754.02 crore, up 23.79% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITC are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,754.02 crore in March 2022 up 23.79% from Rs. 14,342.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,195.69 crore in March 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 3,755.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,098.02 crore in March 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 5,450.61 crore in March 2021.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2021.

ITC shares closed at 266.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 27.02% over the last 12 months.

ITC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17,754.02 18,365.80 14,220.84
Other Operating Income -- -- 121.43
Total Income From Operations 17,754.02 18,365.80 14,342.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,266.04 4,210.69 3,684.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,995.16 3,445.25 2,442.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.10 193.55 11.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,268.01 1,232.13 1,144.60
Depreciation 466.96 429.59 408.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,630.51 3,686.51 2,188.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,132.44 5,168.08 4,462.61
Other Income 498.62 421.92 579.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,631.06 5,590.00 5,042.10
Interest 10.71 9.56 2.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,620.35 5,580.44 5,039.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,620.35 5,580.44 5,039.22
Tax 1,360.67 1,461.64 1,222.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,259.68 4,118.80 3,816.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,259.68 4,118.80 3,816.84
Minority Interest -70.18 -70.00 -64.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.19 7.93 2.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4,195.69 4,056.73 3,755.47
Equity Share Capital 1,232.33 1,232.26 1,230.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 3.29 3.05
Diluted EPS 3.40 3.29 3.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 3.29 3.05
Diluted EPS 3.40 3.29 3.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #ITC #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.