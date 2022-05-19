ITC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,754.02 crore, up 23.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,754.02 crore in March 2022 up 23.79% from Rs. 14,342.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,195.69 crore in March 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 3,755.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,098.02 crore in March 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 5,450.61 crore in March 2021.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2021.

ITC shares closed at 266.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 27.02% over the last 12 months.