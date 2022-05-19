ITC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,754.02 crore, up 23.79% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,754.02
|18,365.80
|14,220.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|121.43
|Total Income From Operations
|17,754.02
|18,365.80
|14,342.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,266.04
|4,210.69
|3,684.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,995.16
|3,445.25
|2,442.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.10
|193.55
|11.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,268.01
|1,232.13
|1,144.60
|Depreciation
|466.96
|429.59
|408.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,630.51
|3,686.51
|2,188.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,132.44
|5,168.08
|4,462.61
|Other Income
|498.62
|421.92
|579.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,631.06
|5,590.00
|5,042.10
|Interest
|10.71
|9.56
|2.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,620.35
|5,580.44
|5,039.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,620.35
|5,580.44
|5,039.22
|Tax
|1,360.67
|1,461.64
|1,222.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,259.68
|4,118.80
|3,816.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,259.68
|4,118.80
|3,816.84
|Minority Interest
|-70.18
|-70.00
|-64.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|6.19
|7.93
|2.78
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,195.69
|4,056.73
|3,755.47
|Equity Share Capital
|1,232.33
|1,232.26
|1,230.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.40
|3.29
|3.05
|Diluted EPS
|3.40
|3.29
|3.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.40
|3.29
|3.05
|Diluted EPS
|3.40
|3.29
|3.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited