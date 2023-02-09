 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRCTC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 918.06 crore, up 69.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 918.06 crore in December 2022 up 69.95% from Rs. 540.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 208.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.56 crore in December 2022 up 20.68% from Rs. 295.47 crore in December 2021.

IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 918.06 805.80 540.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 918.06 805.80 540.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.21 19.29 12.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.13 25.05 13.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.65 0.18 -1.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.72 66.39 65.53
Depreciation 10.37 18.57 11.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 471.85 390.02 170.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 315.43 286.30 267.42
Other Income 30.75 25.99 16.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 346.19 312.30 283.72
Interest 4.90 4.83 2.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 341.29 307.46 281.54
Exceptional Items 1.35 -- --
P/L Before Tax 342.64 307.46 281.54
Tax 87.11 81.43 72.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 255.53 226.03 208.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 255.53 226.03 208.81
Equity Share Capital 160.00 160.00 160.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 2.82 2.61
Diluted EPS 3.19 2.82 2.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 2.82 2.61
Diluted EPS 3.19 2.82 2.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited