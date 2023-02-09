IRCTC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 918.06 crore, up 69.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 918.06 crore in December 2022 up 69.95% from Rs. 540.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 208.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.56 crore in December 2022 up 20.68% from Rs. 295.47 crore in December 2021.