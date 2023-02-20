Ipca Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,432.79 crore, up 7.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,432.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.85% from Rs. 1,328.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.27 crore in December 2022 down 44.87% from Rs. 218.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.29 crore in December 2022 down 26.32% from Rs. 324.76 crore in December 2021.