Ipca Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,432.79 crore, up 7.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,432.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.85% from Rs. 1,328.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.27 crore in December 2022 down 44.87% from Rs. 218.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.29 crore in December 2022 down 26.32% from Rs. 324.76 crore in December 2021.

Ipca Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,432.79 1,484.88 1,328.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,432.79 1,484.88 1,328.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 351.07 465.89 397.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 65.60 83.07 81.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 80.99 -49.41 -44.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 294.81 294.27 260.08
Depreciation 57.03 54.92 51.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 426.33 419.12 321.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.96 217.02 260.27
Other Income 25.30 36.59 13.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.26 253.61 273.51
Interest 10.43 9.01 1.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 171.83 244.60 272.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 171.83 244.60 272.24
Tax 51.56 76.82 54.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.27 167.78 218.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.27 167.78 218.17
Equity Share Capital 25.37 25.37 25.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 6.61 8.60
Diluted EPS 4.74 6.61 8.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 6.61 8.60
Diluted EPS 4.74 6.61 8.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
