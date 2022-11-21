 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors await Kaynes Technology listing as defence IPOs fetch heavy returns

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 21, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Grey market premium of the Kaynes Technology trading massive 40 percent higher or at Rs 235 a share. The IPO has set an issue price at Rs 587 a share

Recent public issues from the defence sector seem to be simmering with overwhelming subscription by retail, high networth and qualified institutional investors with blockbuster returns.

Investors are now awaiting Kaynes Technology India Ltd, which provides manufacturing and life-cycle support for players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, internet of things (IoT), IT and other segments, share issue that will hit the markets on November 22.

The Rs 858-crore issue has seen subscription over 34 times on the last day of bidding. Grey market premium of the Kaynes Technology trading massive 40 percent higher or at Rs 235 a share. The IPO has set an issue price at Rs 587 a share.

Many brokerages have given subscribe ratings to the issue. Based on the FY22 earnings, Kaynes is valued at 82x P/E, 38x EV/EBITDA and 5x EV/Sales. "The valuation which we believe is fairly priced considering its decent historical growth, strong revenue visibility and growing demand of automation across underlying industries," Anand Rathi said in its report.

Companies such as DCX Systems Ltd, Data Patterns India Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technology Ltd and MTAR Technology that came out with IPOs in recent times saw huge response. All these firms gave bumper returns on the listing day and so far.