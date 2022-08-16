Intrasoft Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2022 up 12.31% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 189.95% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 162.64% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.
Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 180.55 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 45.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Intrasoft Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.90
|2.77
|1.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.90
|2.77
|1.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.54
|1.66
|1.52
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.18
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.37
|0.81
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|0.13
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.73
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.86
|0.72
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|0.83
|0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|0.83
|0.72
|Tax
|-0.22
|-0.32
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|1.15
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|1.15
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|14.73
|14.73
|14.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.78
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.78
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.78
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.78
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited