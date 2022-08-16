Intrasoft Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2022 up 12.31% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 189.95% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 162.64% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 180.55 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 45.72% over the last 12 months.