Intrasoft Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2022 up 12.31% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 189.95% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 162.64% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 180.55 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 45.72% over the last 12 months.

Intrasoft Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.90 2.77 1.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.90 2.77 1.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.54 1.66 1.52
Depreciation 0.13 0.18 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.37 0.81 0.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.13 0.13 -0.50
Other Income 0.43 0.73 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.70 0.86 0.72
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 0.83 0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.71 0.83 0.72
Tax -0.22 -0.32 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.49 1.15 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.49 1.15 0.54
Equity Share Capital 14.73 14.73 14.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.78 0.37
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.78 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.78 0.37
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.78 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Intrasoft Tech #Intrasoft Technologies #Results #Retail
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:44 pm
