Intrasoft Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 12.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 12.69% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 75.38% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 up 274.36% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.