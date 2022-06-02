 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intrasoft Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore, down 2.8% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intrasoft Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore in March 2022 down 2.8% from Rs. 106.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022 up 54.64% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022 down 14.64% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 190.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.13% returns over the last 6 months and 127.18% over the last 12 months.

Intrasoft Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.45 112.75 106.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.45 112.75 106.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 65.35 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.31 4.24 4.12
Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.02 104.18 98.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.43 3.99 3.27
Other Income 0.66 0.73 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.10 4.72 3.69
Interest 1.05 0.78 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.05 3.94 2.87
Exceptional Items 10.35 -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.40 3.94 2.87
Tax 9.89 -0.01 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.51 3.96 1.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.51 3.96 1.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.51 3.96 1.62
Equity Share Capital 14.73 14.73 14.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 2.69 1.10
Diluted EPS 1.70 2.69 1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 2.69 1.10
Diluted EPS 1.70 2.69 1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
