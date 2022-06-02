Intrasoft Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore, down 2.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore in March 2022 down 2.8% from Rs. 106.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022 up 54.64% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022 down 14.64% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.

Intrasoft Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

Intrasoft Tech shares closed at 190.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.13% returns over the last 6 months and 127.18% over the last 12 months.