Intrasoft Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.44 crore, up 8.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.44 crore in December 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 112.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 55.91% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2021.