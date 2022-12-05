 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview: IRDA, govt steps to change industry structure in 5 years, says Kannan of ICICI PruLife

Aparna Iyer
Dec 05, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

The life insurance industry is getting a makeover and has enough ballast to grow in the coming years, thanks to the insurance regulator’s move to free up capital and give it distribution heft.

Last month, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) allowed private equity funds to invest directly into insurance companies, non-promoters to hold up to 25 percent stake, and ease solvency ratios for products.

The regulator also increased the number of tie-ups that corporate agents and digital aggregators can have with insurance companies to nine from three. Further, the government has sought public opinion on Insurance Laws (Amendment) bill 2022 with proposals to have a composite license to insurers for offering life, health and general insurance under one roof as well as allow insurers to get into allied activities such as technology and wellness.

Insurers, small and large alike will benefit but the structure of the industry is up for a drastic change, said N S Kannan, managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

Kannan believes that once the composite license comes into effect after the proposed amendment to the insurance act is underway, there will be insurance conglomerates and life insurers can offer a suite of products including health and general insurance under one roof to the customer with ease. In the meantime, smaller life insurance companies will benefit immensely from the capital measures even as large firms continue to thrive. Edited excerpts:

Right now, the insurance industry is skewed towards the large players? Will IRDAI’s measures change this?