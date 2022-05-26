 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interglobe Avi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore in March 2022 up 28.89% from Rs. 6,222.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,679.79 crore in March 2022 down 44.93% from Rs. 1,159.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.13 crore in March 2022 down 67.74% from Rs. 688.64 crore in March 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,645.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.56% returns over the last 6 months and -4.27% over the last 12 months.

Interglobe Aviation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,020.75 9,294.77 6,222.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,020.75 9,294.77 6,222.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 55.52 38.81 31.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.94 -1.67 -2.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 837.44 788.38 735.21
Depreciation 1,269.29 1,233.59 1,319.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,094.03 6,691.24 4,908.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,233.59 544.42 -770.00
Other Income 186.43 185.11 139.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,047.16 729.52 -630.81
Interest 632.63 601.07 528.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,679.79 128.45 -1,159.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1,679.79 128.45 -1,159.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,679.79 128.45 -1,159.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,679.79 128.45 -1,159.05
Equity Share Capital 385.26 385.19 384.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -43.61 3.33 -30.12
Diluted EPS -43.61 3.33 -30.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -43.61 3.33 -30.12
Diluted EPS -43.61 3.33 -30.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
