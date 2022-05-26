Interglobe Avi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore in March 2022 up 28.89% from Rs. 6,222.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,679.79 crore in March 2022 down 44.93% from Rs. 1,159.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.13 crore in March 2022 down 67.74% from Rs. 688.64 crore in March 2021.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,645.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.56% returns over the last 6 months and -4.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Interglobe Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,020.75
|9,294.77
|6,222.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,020.75
|9,294.77
|6,222.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55.52
|38.81
|31.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.94
|-1.67
|-2.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|837.44
|788.38
|735.21
|Depreciation
|1,269.29
|1,233.59
|1,319.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,094.03
|6,691.24
|4,908.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,233.59
|544.42
|-770.00
|Other Income
|186.43
|185.11
|139.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,047.16
|729.52
|-630.81
|Interest
|632.63
|601.07
|528.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,679.79
|128.45
|-1,159.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,679.79
|128.45
|-1,159.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,679.79
|128.45
|-1,159.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,679.79
|128.45
|-1,159.05
|Equity Share Capital
|385.26
|385.19
|384.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.61
|3.33
|-30.12
|Diluted EPS
|-43.61
|3.33
|-30.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.61
|3.33
|-30.12
|Diluted EPS
|-43.61
|3.33
|-30.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
