Inter State Oil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.73 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter State Oil Carrier are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.73 crore in June 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 down 179.86% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 77.9% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.
Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 73.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.73
|14.88
|7.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.73
|14.88
|7.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.27
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.72
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.06
|12.63
|6.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|1.26
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.33
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|1.60
|1.27
|Interest
|0.32
|0.37
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|1.22
|1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|1.22
|1.10
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.53
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|1.75
|0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|1.75
|0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|3.51
|1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|3.51
|1.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|3.51
|1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|3.51
|1.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited