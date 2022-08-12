 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inter State Oil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.73 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter State Oil Carrier are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.73 crore in June 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 down 179.86% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 77.9% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.

Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 73.16% over the last 12 months.

Inter State Oil Carrier
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.73 14.88 7.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.73 14.88 7.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.27 0.23
Depreciation 0.80 0.72 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.06 12.63 6.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.44 1.26 0.06
Other Income 0.05 0.33 1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 1.60 1.27
Interest 0.32 0.37 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.72 1.22 1.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.72 1.22 1.10
Tax 0.03 -0.53 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.74 1.75 0.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.74 1.75 0.93
Equity Share Capital 4.99 4.99 4.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 3.51 1.87
Diluted EPS -1.49 3.51 1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 3.51 1.87
Diluted EPS -1.49 3.51 1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
