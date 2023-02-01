Inter State Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, up 15.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 13.42 14.78 11.67 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 13.42 14.78 11.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 10.46 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.28 0.37 0.34 Depreciation 0.99 1.00 0.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.69 12.21 0.17 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 1.20 0.04 Other Income 0.05 0.04 0.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 1.24 0.58 Interest 0.47 0.45 0.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 0.79 0.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.04 0.79 0.28 Tax 0.14 0.18 0.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 0.61 -0.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 0.61 -0.29 Equity Share Capital 4.99 4.99 4.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.19 1.23 -0.59 Diluted EPS -0.19 1.23 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.19 1.23 -0.59 Diluted EPS -0.19 1.23 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited