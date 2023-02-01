 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inter State Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, up 15.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter State Oil Carrier are:Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in December 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 68.39% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021. Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.30 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and -18.63% over the last 12 months.
Inter State Oil Carrier
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations13.4214.7811.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.4214.7811.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----10.46
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.280.370.34
Depreciation0.991.000.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.6912.210.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.461.200.04
Other Income0.050.040.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.511.240.58
Interest0.470.450.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.790.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.040.790.28
Tax0.140.180.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.61-0.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.61-0.29
Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.191.23-0.59
Diluted EPS-0.191.23--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.191.23-0.59
Diluted EPS-0.191.23--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

