Intense Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore, up 14.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore in December 2022 up 14.85% from Rs. 18.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2022 down 16.78% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 down 20.34% from Rs. 5.85 crore in December 2021.