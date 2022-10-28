Intellect Desig Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.11 crore, up 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.11 crore in September 2022 up 11.12% from Rs. 313.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in September 2022 down 69.85% from Rs. 56.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.31 crore in September 2022 down 52% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.23 in September 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 507.10 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.