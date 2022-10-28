 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Intellect Desig Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.11 crore, up 11.12% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

Net Sales at Rs 348.11 crore in September 2022 up 11.12% from Rs. 313.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in September 2022 down 69.85% from Rs. 56.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.31 crore in September 2022 down 52% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.

Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.23 in September 2021.

Intellect Desig shares closed at 507.10 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.

Intellect Design Arena
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 348.11 362.25 313.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 348.11 362.25 313.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 168.89 160.99 138.70
Depreciation 19.81 19.28 17.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.32 126.34 84.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.10 55.64 72.74
Other Income 8.40 6.01 4.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.50 61.65 77.22
Interest 0.56 0.61 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.93 61.04 76.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.93 61.04 76.45
Tax 7.99 20.10 20.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.94 40.94 56.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.94 40.94 56.21
Equity Share Capital 67.71 67.49 67.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 3.06 4.23
Diluted EPS 1.22 2.94 4.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 3.06 4.23
Diluted EPS 1.22 2.94 4.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Intellect Desig #Intellect Design Arena #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.