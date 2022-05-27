Integra Telecom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 67.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 67.58% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 75.48% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 61.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Integra Telecom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2021.

Integra Telecom shares closed at 18.70 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.37% returns over the last 6 months and -53.66% over the last 12 months.