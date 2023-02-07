Inspirisys Solu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.57 crore, up 26.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.57 crore in December 2022 up 26.11% from Rs. 64.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 996.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2022 up 94.74% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.