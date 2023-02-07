 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inspirisys Solu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.37 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.37 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 75.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 105.97% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 165.33% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

Inspirisys Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.37 103.81 75.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.37 103.81 75.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.03 0.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.31 36.96 11.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 0.60 -0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.51 31.40 31.52
Depreciation 1.28 1.54 1.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.72 32.41 41.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.22 0.87 -10.27
Other Income 0.70 1.68 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.92 2.55 -9.32
Interest 2.48 3.05 2.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.44 -0.50 -11.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.44 -0.50 -11.50
Tax 0.74 0.66 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.70 -1.16 -11.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.70 -1.16 -11.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.70 -1.16 -11.72
Equity Share Capital 39.62 39.62 39.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.29 -2.96
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.29 -2.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.29 -2.96
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.29 -2.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited