Inspirisys Solu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.37 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.37 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 75.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 105.97% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 165.33% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.