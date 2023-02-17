 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Innovative Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Innovative Tech Pack are:Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 35.81% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021. Innovative Tech shares closed at 17.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -5.95% over the last 12 months.
Innovative Tech Pack
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations38.0038.6140.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations38.0038.6140.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.0125.1326.60
Purchase of Traded Goods0.750.300.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.811.060.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.253.083.40
Depreciation2.831.992.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.577.166.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.77-0.120.95
Other Income0.270.430.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.040.310.97
Interest2.101.511.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.06-1.20-0.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.06-1.20-0.78
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.06-1.20-0.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.06-1.20-0.78
Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.47-0.53-0.35
Diluted EPS-0.47-0.53-0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.47-0.53-0.35
Diluted EPS-0.47-0.53-0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm