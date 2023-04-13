Infosys Q4 results LIVE updates: Net profit rises 7.7% to Rs 6,128 crore; revenue up 16%

April 13, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

IT stocks spur fall in Indian shares on rising recession fears

IT stocks weighed after weak quarterly earnings and a cautious outlook from top IT firm TCS Ltd, and on rising concerns of a "mild recession" in the US.

The high-weightage IT lost more than 1.8 percent, with nine of the 10 firms in the index logging losses. TCS, Tech Mahindra Ltd, HCL Tech Ltd and Infosys Ltd fell more than 1.5 percent each, and were among the top losers in Nifty 50 index.

The fall in IT stocks comes after TCS flagged concerns of deferred spending and near-term uncertainty in its banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment. (Reuters)